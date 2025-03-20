Pakistan day parade to take place on limited scale this year

The government has announced that this year’s Pakistan Day parade will be celebrated on a smaller scale. This decision stems from the ongoing holy month of Ramazan, which requires adjustments to the traditional festivities. Despite the reduced scale, officials emphasize that the celebration will maintain its “traditional enthusiasm.”

The parade is scheduled for March 23 and will involve the three branches of the armed forces. It will take place at the President’s House, where President Asif Zardari will serve as the chief guest. Notably, the Pakistan Air Force will conduct a fly-past with fighter jets, and the renowned pipe band of the Pakistan Army will also perform.

Invitations have been sent to foreign dignitaries, ambassadors, and other important figures to attend the event. The government aims to uphold the spirit of Pakistan Day while respecting the solemnity of Ramazan during this significant occasion.