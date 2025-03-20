Danish Taimoor apologizes for controversial polygamy comments

Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor recently faced backlash for remarks about the possibility of multiple marriages. His comments were made during a Ramadan transmission on a private TV channel. Taimoor stated, “I have the permission from God for four marriages, I’m not doing it ‘for now.'” The phrase “for now” sparked outrage among viewers.

Critics quickly took to social media to express their concerns. Many believed Taimoor’s statement disrespected his wife, actress Ayeza Khan. Fans questioned his intentions and expressed disappointment over his comments. This negative response highlighted the sensitivity surrounding the topic of polygamy.

In light of the criticism, Taimoor released a video apology to address the issue. He acknowledged the anger his remarks had caused and clarified his intent. He explained that he often uses “for now” to indicate that he prefers living in the present. He emphasised that he did not mean to suggest future marriage plans.

Finally, Taimoor reassured fans of his love for Ayeza Khan. He expressed regret if his comments hurt her feelings or caused misunderstandings. The actor concluded with a heartfelt apology, hoping to mend any damage done by his words.