No one is above the State

The PTI’s choice to skip the Parliamentary Committee meeting isn’t just about political ethics; it highlights complex legal issues that are deeply rooted in Parliamentary jurisprudence.

It’s simple: one can opt out of an all-parties conference, as that choice falls within the realm of political ethics. Yet, a member of parliament who declines to attend a special parliamentary committee meeting undermines the very principles of parliamentary jurisprudence.

After all, if a parliamentarian is unwilling to engage in such crucial discussions, one must wonder why he sought the office in the first place.

If Ali Amin Ganda Pur can justify his presence at the meeting by asserting his responsibility as Chief Minister, then what about the obligation of PTI’s members of parliament to attend parliamentary meetings? Shouldn’t they also uphold their responsibilities? Is maturity and responsibility only expected from the Chief Minister, allowing parliamentarians to shirk theirs? Shouldn’t the party ensure that all elected members are held to the same standard of accountability?

In this economic situation, why should the people foot the bill for the brawl when parliamentarians clearly don’t care about doing their jobs?

The national exchequer bears a significant burden for the expenses of parliamentarians. The average cost per day for a single sitting of Parliament is around 60 million. Each member is entitled to a basic salary, a sumptuary allowance, accommodation in lodges, a telephone allowance, travel vouchers, an ad hoc allowance, and a daily allowance. Furthermore, every current and former member, along with their spouse, is entitled to a blue passport and lifetime medical facilities equivalent to those of a Grade 22 officer. Should this practice continue without any evaluation of their performance? Shouldn’t it be required that they actively engage in serious business within the Parliament? After all, this is what they are being paid for.

Unfortunately, there has been no proper evaluation of our parliamentarians’ performance. Parliament does not issue any statements or records that allow for the analysis of a parliamentarian’s effectiveness. This culture needs to change; every constituency has the right to know how its elected representative has performed in Parliament.

It’s concerning that PTI consistently opts out of crucial meetings and discussions. Their refusal to participate in important parliamentary sessions on pressing issues like Gaza and terrorism in Baluchistan highlights a troubling pattern.

This avoidance not only raises questions about their commitment to national interests but also suggests that the party leadership is kept hostage to its unguided social media and is constrained by a fear of backlash from their own supporters. The narrative pushed by PTI’s social media outlets often fosters hostility rather than constructive dialogue. Their leaders seem more focused on protecting their image than contributing to vital conversations that affect the entire country. Such an approach illustrates a disconnection from the realities of national governance and a prioritization of internal agendas over collective well-being.

Initially, some may have viewed PTI’s reluctance as an oddity, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that this behavior is part of a larger trend. Their seeming dedication to personal ideologies rather than the nation’s interests is disheartening.

A political party with significant influence should foster unity and collaboration, especially when faced with pressing national challenges. Instead, it appears PTI is ensnared in a cult-like mentality that prevents them from engaging in necessary discussions.

In any democratic society, the relationship between the state and its citizens is paramount. The principle that no individual or political party holds supremacy over the state is foundational to maintaining governance and stability. In Pakistan, the challenges faced by the nation are exacerbated when key political figures or parties refuse to engage in dialogues. Such refusals not only diminish their own credibility but also pose a significant risk to the future of the nation.

The writer is a lawyer and author based in Islamabad. He tweets @m_ asifmahmood.