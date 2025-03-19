CDA takes bold steps towards a green, clean and healthier Islamabad

Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad chaired a high level meeting in which all Board Members and senior officers of CDA and experts participated. During the meeting, Chairman CDA directed that all steps and means yes should be taken in coordination with all stakeholders to enhance the Federal Capital Islamabad’s environmental sustainability, this CDA has initiated not only removal of paper mulberry trees with replacing them environment friendly spring trees with a special focus on expanding the city’s green cover and combating environmental challenges. The meeting highlighted the successful phase-wise removal of paper mulberry trees, a major contributor to pollen-related health issues. This initiative has already led to a significant reduction in pollen count as compared to last year till today improving air quality and public health. The CDA’s efforts to replace these trees with climate-compatible species are expected to further strengthen the city’s ecosystem, thus improving the quality of life on the citizen of Islamabad. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that environment-friendly plants, including Loquat, Guava, Fig, Apricot, Peepal, Native Mulberry, Arjun, Amaltas, Kachnar, Chikrandha, Maple Leaf, Olive, Sukh Chain, Amla, and other types of plants, should be planted. Students, teachers, business community and other segments of the society should be involved in this noble cause. Appreciating the excellent performance of Environment Wing, CDA, Chairman CDA said that building on last year’s success of planting 600,000 trees, the CDA has set an ambitious target of planting one million trees during the Spring and Monsoon seasons of 2025 which will be achieved involved govt, private, students and other segments of society. Additionally, 500,000 seed balls are being sown to promote natural regeneration, ensuring long-term environmental benefits. To encourage public participation, the CDA has set up multiple stalls across Islamabad for the free distribution of plants where citizens are coming and taking keen in planting seeds of different trees. Moreover, CDA stalls are located at prominent locations, including Fatima Jinnah Park, Lake View Park, Centaurus Mall, Trail-5, and various sectors such as I-8, I-9, I-10, G-6, G-7, G-10, F-7, E-7, and F-6. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa also directed the landscaping of median strips, green belts along highways, entry points, and major arteries of the city. These efforts aim to enhance the city’s visual appeal while contributing to a healthier urban environment. To foster a sense of environmental responsibility, schools and colleges have been actively involved in the trees plantation drive, ensuring widespread community participation and awareness. The CDA’s initiatives are set to have a profound impact on Islamabad’s environment. By increasing the city’s green cover, reducing pollen counts, and improving air quality, these measures will contribute to a healthier and more sustainable urban ecosystem. The focus on climate-compatible plants ensures the long-term viability of these efforts, while the promotion of natural regeneration through seed balls underscores the CDA’s commitment to ecological balance. Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the importance of these initiatives in making Islamabad a model city for environmental sustainability. He states that CDA’s goal is not only to beautify the city but also to create a healthier and more sustainable environment friendly city for the future generations. The active participation of the community, especially our youth, is crucial to achieving this vision. Chairman CDA reiterated its firm resolve and commitment to transforming Islamabad into a greener, beautiful, clean and clean city. Through these initiatives, the authority aims to set a benchmark for urban environmental management in the region.