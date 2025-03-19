Pakistan and Russia strengthen naval ties with successful arabian Monsoon-VI exercise

The Pakistan Navy (PN) and the Russian Federation Navy (RFN) completed the successful Arabian Monsoon-VI naval exercise in the North Arabian Sea. This exercise demonstrated their shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability. It involved a variety of naval assets from both countries, including a PN Destroyer, Offshore Patrol Vessel, and Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets also participated, adding to the scope of the exercise. The drills covered multi-dimensional maritime warfare and coordinated patrols, aimed at improving interoperability between the two nations. This cooperation focuses on countering common maritime security threats.

Before the sea phase, Russian naval vessels visited Karachi, where the two navies engaged in cross-ship visits and harbour drills. The interactions included detailed tabletop discussions to enhance operational coordination. These engagements reinforced strong ties between the two navies.

During the visit, RFN delegates met with senior Pakistan Navy officials. They also paid tribute to Pakistan’s Founder by laying a wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid. The successful exercise highlights the growing partnership between Pakistan and Russia in maritime security.