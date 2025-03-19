Eid al-Fitr to be celebrated on march 31 across Arab countries and Pakistan

The International Astronomy Centre confirmed that the Shawwal crescent moon will be impossible to sight on March 29. This is due to the moon setting before the sun, making it unobservable across the Arab and Islamic world. As a result, authorities in these regions have stated that Ramadan will likely last 30 days.

For countries that require an actual moon sighting to begin Shawwal, Eid al-Fitr will likely fall on March 31. However, in some areas, where the conjunction occurs before sunset, the moon may be visible after sunset. These regions may choose to celebrate Eid on March 30 instead.

A partial solar eclipse will also occur on March 29, visible in parts of the western Arab world, including Mauritania and Tunisia. This further confirms that the crescent moon cannot be sighted on that day. Authorities have cautioned against false claims of moon sightings, urging the public to rely on scientific facts.

Pakistan’s space agency, Suparco, has forecasted the moon’s visibility on March 30. Therefore, Eid ul-Fitr in Pakistan is also expected to be on March 31. As a result, the majority of the Islamic world is likely to observe Eid on the same day, March 31.