Sindh High court approves blind lawyer’s appointment as judicial magistrate

The Sindh High Court’s constitutional bench has ordered the appointment of a blind lawyer as a judicial magistrate. This decision follows a petition from lawyer Syed Sadiq Hussain, who sought relaxation of recruitment rules. The court directed authorities to complete his appointment within four weeks. If no current vacancy exists, he should be placed in the next available position.

The bench acknowledged that Hussain is a practicing lawyer who relies on legal work for his livelihood. It also stated that any issues regarding his seniority would be determined by the administrative committee. The court emphasized the importance of inclusion and opportunity for all qualified individuals, regardless of disabilities.

This case stems from a recruitment advertisement issued on December 1, 2014, for judicial magistrate positions. Hussain cleared the selection process but was denied a medical fitness certificate due to his visual impairment. He was advised to seek relief from the court regarding the medical requirements.

After filing an application with the court registrar with no response, Hussain requested the court to relax the medical criteria. The recent ruling by the Sindh High Court marks a significant step towards inclusivity in the judiciary. It sends a strong message about equal opportunities for all qualified candidates.