Shan Masood joins Leicestershire: A star signing for 2025 county season

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has signed an all-format contract with Leicestershire for the 2025 county season. The 35-year-old opener will join the team in May after the Pakistan Super League, with his debut expected on May 31 against his former club, Derbyshire.

Masood previously played for Yorkshire, leading them to Division One promotion in 2024. He scored 1,240 County Championship runs at an average of 53.91 in 15 matches. Before that, he had a standout 2022 season with Derbyshire, where he averaged 82.61 with 1,078 first-class runs, including two double centuries.

A veteran of 90 international matches across all formats, Masood joins Peter Handscomb and Logan van Beek as Leicestershire’s overseas signings. His availability is expected for the full season, as Pakistan has no scheduled Test matches in England. However, he might be recalled for the Caribbean tour starting July 31.

Masood expressed his excitement, calling Uptonsteel County Ground a fantastic venue with passionate fans. Leicestershire’s Director of Cricket, Claude Henderson, praised Masood’s leadership and experience, saying it will be invaluable both on and off the field.