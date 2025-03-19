FIA arrests four for bribery at Faisalabad airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three customs officials and an accomplice for allegedly extorting bribes from a passenger at Faisalabad International Airport. The arrests followed a complaint by Mahwish Abbas, a resident of Jhang Sadar, who accused the officials of harassment upon her arrival.

She claimed that the customs officers forced her to pay Rs400,000 in bribes for carrying two iPhone 15 devices. The arrested individuals include Inspector Hassan Jalil, Inspector Talha Mumtaz, Sepoy Noman Elahi, and an accomplice, Muhammad Haseeb. They were charged under Section 161 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

An FIR has been registered, and investigations are ongoing. Authorities are working to uncover further details about the corruption network at the airport. Officials have warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in similar bribery or misconduct cases.

The FIA has urged the public to report corruption incidents to help eliminate bribery and malpractice. This arrest highlights the agency’s efforts to ensure accountability and transparency in government institutions.