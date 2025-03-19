Blobfish triumphs as New Zealand’s fish of the year, sparking conservation hopes

The blobfish has won New Zealand’s “Fish of the Year” competition, surprising many with its unexpected victory. After being labeled the “world’s ugliest animal” for over a decade, it secured 1,286 votes, beating the orange roughy by fewer than 300 votes. The competition is organized by the Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust to raise awareness for marine life.

Despite its gelatinous and sagging appearance, the blobfish is adapted to survive in deep-sea environments. Unlike most fish, it lacks a skeleton, scales, and muscles, which allows it to float above the seafloor effortlessly. However, when brought to the surface, the change in pressure disfigures its appearance, contributing to its notorious image.

Blobfish populations face threats from deep-sea trawling, which captures them as bycatch while targeting other species like the orange roughy. As a spokesperson for the Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust noted, both species are vulnerable due to similar habitat challenges. Proper management of orange roughy habitats could benefit blobfish conservation efforts.

The blobfish’s win shines a light on the need for deep-sea ecosystem preservation. While it gained popularity for its quirky looks, conservationists hope this victory will raise awareness about the dangers faced by marine species. With many contestants classified as endangered, the blobfish’s win emphasizes both its cultural charm and the urgent need for ocean conservation.