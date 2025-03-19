Suryakumar Yadav to captain Mumbai Indians in IPL opener against CSK

Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2024 opener against Chennai Super Kings as regular captain Hardik Pandya serves a one-match ban. The suspension resulted from Mumbai’s slow over-rate in their final league match last season, marking their third offense. Pandya expressed disappointment but acknowledged the rules.

Despite Pandya’s absence, Mumbai Indians have strong leadership options, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar. Bumrah, however, will miss the early matches due to a back injury. Pandya appreciated the experience within the squad, emphasizing the advantage of having multiple former Indian captains.

Mumbai and Chennai, both five-time IPL champions, remain fierce rivals. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene highlighted Mumbai’s strategic squad building, adding experienced players to strengthen their title bid. He stressed the challenge of winning an IPL trophy and the importance of a well-balanced team.

With seven players in their squad having won IPL titles with different franchises, Mumbai aims to secure a record sixth championship. Jayawardene is focused on structuring the team effectively, maximizing player potential, and introducing new strategies to gain an edge.