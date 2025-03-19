Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu detained on corruption and terror charges

Turkish authorities have arrested Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key opposition figure, on corruption and terrorism-related charges. His detention comes just days before his party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), was expected to nominate him as a challenger to President Erdogan in future elections. The CHP condemned the arrest, calling it a politically motivated move to eliminate Erdogan’s strongest rival.

Prosecutors have launched two investigations against Imamoglu, accusing him of corruption, bribery, and ties to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Turkiye classifies as a terrorist organization. The first case involves fraudulent municipal contracts, while the second alleges that Imamoglu provided material support to the PKK. The investigations also target 100 suspects, including journalists and businesspeople.

Imamoglu vowed to fight the charges, calling them an attempt to silence opposition voices. In a video statement, he reaffirmed his commitment to justice and democracy. Adding to the controversy, Istanbul University annulled his degree a day before his arrest, which could disqualify him from running in future elections. Critics claim these actions are part of a broader effort to sideline the opposition.

Amid growing unrest, authorities have imposed a four-day ban on protests across Istanbul. Opposition leaders condemned the crackdown, accusing Erdogan’s government of suppressing political rivals under the guise of anti-corruption efforts. With the next presidential election scheduled for 2028, analysts suggest Erdogan might call for an early vote to secure another term.