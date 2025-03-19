Tough return for Babar Azam & Naseem Shah in national t20 cup

Babar Azam and Naseem Shah had a disappointing return to domestic cricket as Lahore Blues lost to Karachi Whites in the National T20 Cup. Babar, dropped from Pakistan’s T20I squad in New Zealand, managed only 22 runs off 17 balls before getting caught attempting a reverse sweep.

Naseem Shah also struggled, conceding 41 runs in four overs without taking a wicket. His expensive spell included a stylish no-look shot by Saud Shakeel, which went viral on social media. Karachi Whites posted 171/5, with Saud scoring a brilliant 73 off 52 balls.

Lahore Blues failed to chase the target, getting bowled out for 134 in 18.5 overs. The loss marked their first defeat of the tournament. Babar and Naseem, along with seven other players, will now begin training for Pakistan’s upcoming ODI tour of New Zealand.

The duo will join the national squad at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) ground before departing on March 23. Fans hope they regain their form ahead of the crucial international fixtures.