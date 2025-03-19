Omar Ayub faces arrest as court cracks down on PTI protests

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad rejected PTI leader Omar Ayub’s bail and ordered his immediate arrest. The decision was announced by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah after Ayub failed to appear in court. His lawyer, Dr. Babar Awan, was also absent during the hearing. Meanwhile, the court extended interim bail for PTI leader Sanam Javed.

The charges against Ayub stem from the November 26 protest, where thousands of PTI supporters defied security barriers and clashed with authorities in Islamabad. Protesters, demanding Imran Khan’s release, broke through lockdown measures and attempted to reach D-Chowk despite police resistance. Security forces used tear gas and rubber bullets, but many demonstrators reached the square.

In response to the unrest, the government invoked Article 245, allowing the army to assist in maintaining law and order. Authorities filed cases against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, former President Arif Alvi, and several senior PTI leaders under anti-terrorism laws. The charges were registered at Taxila Police Station. Other prominent PTI figures named in the case include KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Azam Swati, Aleema Khan, and Taimur Masood, along with over 300 local PTI activists. The court’s decision signals a continued crackdown on PTI leaders linked to the protests.