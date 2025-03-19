LHC requests Punjab government’s response on PTI’s rally at Minar-e-Pakistan

The Lahore High Court (LHC) is seeking a response from the Punjab government regarding PTI’s request for a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan. The rally is planned for March 22, 2025. This decision came during a hearing of a petition filed by PTI Vice President Akmal Khan Bari.

In the hearing, senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa represented PTI, arguing for the right to hold a peaceful demonstration. He emphasized that PTI wants to follow the law and the constitution. However, the Punjab Home Secretary has not yet made a decision about the rally.

PTI claimed they had formally requested permission from the Home Secretary but received no response. They argued they were denied the opportunity to hold a peaceful gathering at this iconic location. The petition urged the court to allow the rally as scheduled.

After the hearing, the court issued notices to the provincial government and other officials. They must respond by tomorrow. Previously, the LHC dismissed PTI’s petition, stating that the party must first approach the government’s redressal committee before seeking judicial help.