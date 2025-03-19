US state department shuts down visa ban rumors

The US State Department has dismissed claims of a new visa restriction list targeting multiple countries. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce reaffirmed that no such list exists and emphasized America’s commitment to resettling Afghans who supported the US mission in Afghanistan.

Bruce acknowledged that the Trump administration is conducting a broader security review of visa policies following an executive order issued on January 20. However, she clarified that Afghanistan is not facing a full visa suspension and that the review aims to enhance national security, not impose blanket bans.

Recent reports suggested a draft list of 41 countries categorized into three groups with varying visa restrictions. The alleged document proposed full suspensions for some nations, partial suspensions for others, and warnings for those needing policy improvements. However, Bruce denied its legitimacy, stating, “There is no list being acted on.”

The memo included Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran, sparking widespread speculation. However, the State Department maintains that no official action is planned, and visa policy evaluations are ongoing.