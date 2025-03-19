Khyber Pakhtunkhwa goes digital: Cashless economy on the rise

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched the “Cashless Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Initiative” to promote digital payments and reduce cash dependency. This mandatory system will streamline transactions, enhance financial transparency, and drive economic growth across the province.

To ensure smooth execution, the initiative will involve partnerships with mobile wallet providers and a strong enforcement mechanism led by district administrations. Businesses will be required to display QR codes for payments, including shops, kiosks, and public transport. A digital registration portal will also be created for onboarding businesses.

The move aims to combat fraud, improve tax compliance, and attract fintech investment. Additionally, a centralized business database will enhance financial management and enable targeted aid during economic crises. The initiative is expected to create a more business-friendly environment and boost digital entrepreneurship.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has directed all departments to work together to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan’s first cashless province. This bold step is set to improve economic stability, transparency, and digital financial inclusion.