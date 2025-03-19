Hand grenades discovered on Jaffar Express following terrorist attack

Authorities have found hand grenades in three coaches of the Jaffar Express, which was targeted in a recent terrorist attack. The train had been scheduled to depart from Quetta to Peshawar tomorrow, but it will no longer leave. Police discovered the four grenades after inspecting the train at Quetta Railway Station. One grenade has been defused, while efforts are underway to safely handle the others.

The affected coaches were transported to the Railway Loco Shed for repairs. Railway sources confirm that the train will not resume its journey until repairs and cleaning are complete. This decision comes after the traumatic hijacking incident in which terrorists held passengers hostage in a tunnel while traveling through Balochistan’s Bolan Pass.

Security forces successfully executed a coordinated operation to rescue the hostages, freeing all of them without harm. However, tragically, 21 passengers lost their lives due to the terrorists before the rescue. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that four Frontier Corps personnel were also martyred during this operation, with 33 terrorists neutralized.

In light of these events, Balochistan has closed three universities for safety reasons. Two universities in Quetta are shut down indefinitely, while a third has switched to virtual classes. The provincial administration is taking these measures to ensure the safety of students and staff amid growing security concerns.