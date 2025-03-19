Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari welcome their baby girl, Serena Ali

On March 18th, actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Serena Ali. They shared the joyful news through a heartfelt Instagram post, featuring black-and-white hospital photos with their newborn.

Their emotional caption expressed their love, calling Serena their “tiny miracle” and “biggest blessing.” Fans and celebrities quickly flooded social media with warm wishes, celebrating this special moment with the couple.

Saboor Aly, known for dramas like Bayhadh and Parizaad, and Ali Ansari, famous for Kaffara and Khaani, have long been beloved by audiences. The couple, who married in 2022, have now embraced parenthood.

Before the announcement, speculation about Saboor’s pregnancy grew after baby shower photos surfaced online. However, the couple remained silent until now. Congratulations to them on this beautiful new chapter!