The Blazing Fire of Terror

Earlier this month, the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) published the Global Terrorism Index 2025, providing a comprehensive summary of the key trends and patterns in terrorism over the last 17 years. Pakistan is ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081. This rise in attacks is the steepest year-on-year increase in the last decade for Pakistan. The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) emerged as the fastest-growing terrorist group, with a 90% increase in deaths attributed to it. The TTP remains the deadliest terrorist organisation in Pakistan for the second year. It was responsible for 52% of deaths in Pakistan in 2024. The Taliban’s return to power has emboldened TTP in terms of operational liberty, logistics and shelter. Despite Pakistan’s recurring pleas to the Afghan de-facto authorities for cooperation, TTP continues to thrive and shed blood in Pakistan under the patronage of the Afghan Taliban.

The report also mentions a surge in Baloch Liberation Army’s (BLA) activities which has further fanned the flames of instability in Pakistan. The recent hijacking of Jaffar Express says a great deal about the increasing operational capacity and evolving tactics of BLA. Historically, the BLA’s attacks had been limited to targeting infrastructure such as pipelines and railway tracks. However, tactics like the hijacking of the train and suicide bombing by female operatives reflect a significant shift in the group’s modus operandi. A day after the deadly train hijacking, BLA carried out a suicide bombing attack targeting a security convoy on National Highway N-40 in the Nushki district of Balochistan. The attack left five dead, including two civilians and three FC personnel, and dozens injured.

Pakistan has always demonstrated its commitment to peace and stability in the region not only through rhetoric but also through concrete actions. The arrest of Mohammad Sharifullah, a suspect in the suicide bombing at Kabul airport during the chaotic US withdrawal in 2021, by Pakistan bears witness to it. However, Pakistan’s efforts are often overlooked as the world community lags in its efforts to reign in the Afghan Taliban and New Delhi, the primary orchestrators behind terrorism in Pakistan. The pro-Khalistan group Sikh for Justice has also accused India’s intelligence agency, RAW, of the Jaffar Express attack, calling on the world to hold India accountable before time slips through their fingers.

Though the Pakistani security forces have carried out more than 59,775 and 11,654 Intelligence Base Operations in 2024 and 2025, respectively, the state must adopt a multifaceted approach to ensure its concerns get an attentive ear on global diplomatic forums while also enhancing its internal capacity to combat the rapidly evolving nature of terrorism.

The writer is a freelance columnist.