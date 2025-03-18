Khawaja Asif criticises PTI for skipping national security meeting

Khawaja Asif, Pakistan’s Defence Minister, has sharply criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. He condemned PTI for boycotting the Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting. Asif expressed his disappointment over their decision on social media, specifically on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He accused PTI of putting Imran Khan’s interests ahead of national security. Asif stated this behavior shows a lack of commitment to Pakistan’s safety. He believes prioritising politics over national issues is a serious betrayal to the country.

While Pakistan faces growing threats from terrorism, PTI continues to play political games. This situation has sparked anger among many who believe security should come first. Asif’s comments highlight the importance of unity in tackling these challenges.

PTI’s boycott of the meeting stems from their demand to meet Imran Khan before attending. This request reflects their focus on personal interests rather than the safety of the nation. As the security situation evolves, such actions raise concerns about political responsibility.