Courtney Love seeks British citizenship amid political concerns

The 60-year-old musician has lived in London since 2019 after moving from Los Angeles. During her speech, she expressed her love for the British capital. Love confirmed she plans to officially apply for citizenship within six months. The audience warmly received her remarks and applauded.

Courtney Love is not alone in her decision. Many celebrities have relocated to the UK due to Trump’s reelection. High-profile figures like Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Gosling, and Eva Mendes have settled in Britain. Actress America Ferrera is rumored to have moved to London as well, while Eva Longoria chose to reside in Spain and Mexico.

This trend, dubbed the “Donald Dash,” reflects a surge in citizenship applications from U.S. citizens. According to data from the UK Home Office, there were 6,100 applications last year. This number represents a 40 percent increase in the last quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year. Additionally, Love rose to fame as the lead singer of the band Hole, known for hits like “Live Through This.”