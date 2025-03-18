Punjab launches ‘Aghosh’ program to support pregnant women and mothers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has introduced the Aghosh program, providing Rs 23,000 in financial aid to pregnant women and mothers of newborns. Initially, the program will cover 13 districts, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan, ensuring better healthcare and financial support for mothers.

Pregnant women will receive Rs 2,000 upon registration at health centers and Rs 1,500 per check-up, totaling Rs 6,000 throughout pregnancy. Additionally, Rs 4,000 will be given for childbirth at healthcare facilities. Mothers will also get Rs 2,000 for their baby’s first check-up and Rs 5,000 for birth registration.

The initiative also includes Rs 4,000 for immunization, with Rs 2,000 provided at each vaccination stage. Women can collect financial aid from Aghosh program cash agents after medical check-ups. A toll-free helpline has also been introduced to guide beneficiaries.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized that healthcare is a basic right and pledged government support for underprivileged families. She highlighted the importance of maternal and child health, stating that a healthy mother ensures a strong family. The Aghosh program aims to improve healthcare access and financial stability for struggling mothers.