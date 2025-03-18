U.S. government bans Chinese AI deepSeek on official devices

The U.S. Commerce Department has banned the use of China’s DeepSeek AI model on government devices. Recent communications to staff members outlined the ban. Officials emphasised that the aim is to keep Department of Commerce systems safe. They instructed employees not to download or access anything related to DeepSeek on their government-furnished equipment.

The extent of the ban across the entire U.S. government is still unclear. However, DeepSeek’s low-cost AI models raised concerns among U.S. investors earlier this year. Many feared that DeepSeek could threaten America’s position in the AI market. U.S. officials have voiced worries about potential risks to data privacy and sensitive government information.

In February, Congressmen Josh Gottheimer and Darin LaHood introduced legislation to enforce this ban. They recently urged U.S. governors to prevent DeepSeek from being used on government-issued devices. They warned that using DeepSeek could share sensitive data with the Chinese Communist Party. This data includes contracts, documents, and financial records, which could pose risks in the wrong hands.

Several states, including Virginia, Texas, and New York, have already banned DeepSeek from their government devices. Additionally, a group of 21 state attorneys general has called on Congress to pass legislation against the use of this Chinese AI model in government. This growing concern reflects a broader effort to protect sensitive information from foreign threats.