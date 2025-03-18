Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ sparks political storm and violence in Nagpur

Vicky Kaushal’s historical film Chhaava has ignited controversy over its portrayal of Aurangzeb, triggering political debates and violent clashes in Nagpur. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis linked the unrest to the film, saying it fueled public anger against the Mughal emperor. Riots erupted after right-wing groups burned Aurangzeb’s effigy and tomb, leading to widespread violence.

The chaos in Nagpur saw vehicles torched, injuries to over a dozen people, and at least 15 police officers wounded, with one in critical condition. Authorities imposed an indefinite curfew in several areas to restore order. Fadnavis condemned the violence and instructed law enforcement to take strict action against those responsible.

The film has also sparked incidents elsewhere, with fans defacing road signs in Delhi and damaging a movie screen in Gujarat. Journalist Saurabh Shukla criticized the makers, arguing they profited from the film while the public engaged in violence. Critics have also accused Chhaava of distorting history and exaggerating Hindu persecution under Aurangzeb.

Despite the backlash, Chhaava continues to perform well at the box office, earning over INR 5.53 billion. The filmmakers have yet to respond to the controversy, but debates around the movie’s historical accuracy and communal impact are intensifying.