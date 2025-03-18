ICC penalizes Khushdil Shah for physical contact with NZ bowler

Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah has accepted a 50% match fee fine for inappropriate physical contact during the first T20 against New Zealand in Christchurch. The ICC found him guilty of a Level 2 breach of the Code of Conduct and also handed him three demerit points. This was his first offense within a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the eighth over when Khushdil forcefully collided with New Zealand pacer Zakary Foulkes. Match officials deemed the contact reckless and unnecessary. As a result, Match Referee Jeff Crowe imposed the penalty, which Khushdil accepted, avoiding a formal hearing.

According to ICC rules, accumulating four or more demerit points in two years leads to suspension. If a player earns two suspension points, they face a ban from either one Test, two ODIs, or two T20Is. Khushdil now faces added pressure to maintain discipline in future matches.

Despite the penalty, Khushdil played in the second T20I, scoring just 2 runs and taking 1 wicket. However, Pakistan lost the match by five wickets, continuing their struggles in the series.