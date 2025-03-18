Justice Mandokhail Highlights Weak Enforcement of Child Abduction Laws

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail of the Supreme Court of Pakistan raised concerns about the enforcement of child abduction laws. During a hearing on a suo motu case, he noted that while laws exist, they are not being enforced properly. His comments came as the court looked into the serious issue of child abductions happening across the country.

Justice Aminuddin Khan led the hearing and called for a representative from the National Commission for Child Welfare and Development (NCCWD) to attend the next session. The petitioner’s lawyer claimed the attorney general had not met with provincial police chiefs as ordered. However, Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman stated that these meetings had taken place. He noted that while institutions for child protection exist, they need better action.

Justice Aminuddin Khan stressed that authorities must take responsibility for these cases. Justice Mandokhail agreed, saying that having laws without enforcement is not enough to keep children safe. The court has postponed the hearing indefinitely as it continues to address this important issue.

In response to the rising number of child abductions in Karachi, Additional Inspector General Javed Alam Odho created a special taskforce. This team, led by DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider, will investigate and break up criminal groups involved in these abductions. The team includes senior officials from various units and will focus on ongoing cases and questioning suspects tied to recent abduction incidents.