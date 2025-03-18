Tamannaah Bhatia expresses desire to portray Sridevi on screen

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has expressed her interest in playing the late star Sridevi on screen. During the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, she praised Sridevi as a “super iconic” figure in Indian cinema. Tamannaah mentioned that she has always admired the late actress, who passed away in 2018 due to accidental drowning.

Sridevi was known for breaking stereotypes and portraying diverse characters in various genres. She earned the title of the “first female superstar” in Indian cinema, working across multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Over her 50-year career, she starred in memorable films like “Mr. India,” “Sadma,” “Himmatwala,” and “English Vinglish.”

Tamannaah was last seen in the heist thriller “Sikandar Ka Muqaddar,” directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film featured a talented ensemble cast including Jimmy Sheirgill and Divya Dutta. Looking ahead, Tamannaah will star in the upcoming Telugu supernatural thriller “Odela 2,” written by Sampath Nandi and directed by Ashok Teja.

“Odela 2” is a sequel to “Odela Railway Station,” which is based on real incidents from Odela village in Telangana. The film will feature Tamannaah alongside Hebah Patel and Vasishta N. Simha. Fans are eagerly anticipating her next project as she pays tribute to the legendary Sridevi.