FPCCI presents charter of economy to finance minister Aurangzeb

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) presented a Charter of Economy to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, aiming to create a unified economic strategy. During a meeting on Tuesday, FPCCI President Atif Ikram and other key officials emphasized the need for political consensus to tackle Pakistan’s economic challenges. They stressed that economic reforms should prioritize growth, youth employment, and national stability.

The charter proposed major policy changes, including reforms in specialized civil services, greater reliance on solar and wind energy, and stable exchange rates to boost exports and regulate imports. It also called for a uniform gas pricing structure for industries and encouraged regional trade expansion. Additionally, FPCCI suggested that State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) be transferred to employees or privatized, along with converting pension funds into equity.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb welcomed the proposals and praised FPCCI for developing a comprehensive roadmap for economic recovery. He acknowledged that quick fixes won’t work and emphasized the need for a long-term, unified approach to overcome economic difficulties. He assured the FPCCI delegation that their recommendations would be carefully reviewed to align with national priorities.

The charter also included strategic reforms in tax compliance, energy efficiency, trade policies, and debt management. It called for progressive agricultural taxation, digitalization, and better governance of public funds. FPCCI urged the government to engage all stakeholders, including political parties, to ensure a sustainable economic recovery.