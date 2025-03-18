New currency notes available ahead of Eidul Fitr

The state bank of pakistan SBP aims to ensure easy access to these notes for everyone across the country. The extensive network of bank branches is functioning to meet the demand during this festive season. Additionally, ATMs will dispense clean and standard new banknotes throughout Eid. Cash monitoring teams are on duty to ensure that new notes are readily available.

Eidul Fitr 2025 is likely to bring a longer holiday period in Pakistan. Many anticipate a break from March 29 to April 6, 2025. The holiday represents a significant occasion as it marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and prayer. The exact date of Eid is determined by the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon, following Islamic traditions.

Experts predict that Eidul Fitr will be observed on March 31, based on the expected visibility of the crescent moon. The first three days of Eid are anticipated to fall from Monday to Wednesday, conveniently aligning with the weekend. If the government grants additional leave on Thursday and Friday, the holiday period could extend to nine days. However, the final schedule depends on the official moon sighting announcement.