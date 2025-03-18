PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia to boost ties and investments

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia from March 19 to 22 to strengthen trade and economic ties. He will be accompanied by Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, federal ministers, and senior officials. During the visit, he will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss investment opportunities, economic cooperation, and regional issues.

The discussions will also cover global matters, including the Gaza crisis and developments in the Middle East. The visit aims to enhance diplomatic coordination between the two countries and deepen partnerships in key sectors. The Foreign Office expects the trip to reinforce historic relations and boost economic collaboration.

PM Shehbaz previously visited Saudi Arabia in December, where he addressed the ‘One Water Summit’ and met the Saudi Crown Prince. They discussed strengthening ties and reviewed progress on agreements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The PM also highlighted climate challenges and called for global action on water security.

During that trip, he also met French President Emmanuel Macron to explore cooperation in agriculture, IT, vocational training, and clean water access. His upcoming visit is expected to further Pakistan’s economic and diplomatic goals with Saudi Arabia.