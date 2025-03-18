Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for white-ball series in May 2025

Recent talks during Bangladesh Cricket Board Chairman Faruq Ahmed’s visit helped finalise this tour. The discussions took place while he attended the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Both boards agreed to schedule the matches after the Pakistan Super League concludes. The PSL runs from April 11 to May 18, 2025.

This upcoming series marks Bangladesh’s second visit to Pakistan in two consecutive years. They last toured in 2024 for a two-match Test series. During that visit, Bangladesh achieved a remarkable 2-0 victory over Pakistan. Fans are looking forward to seeing how the teams perform in the white-ball format.

Reports suggest that the matches will take place in Faisalabad, Multan, and Lahore. However, these venue confirmations are still pending. With the excitement building, fans from both nations eagerly anticipate this highly-anticipated cricket series.