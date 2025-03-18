Pakistan boosts efforts to tap $8 trillion mineral wealth

The government is ramping up efforts to unlock Pakistan’s vast $8 trillion mineral reserves, aiming to attract both local and foreign investors. A major mineral conference is scheduled for next month to showcase the country’s mineral potential and create new investment opportunities. Officials recently briefed the federal cabinet on the sector’s rising value and its potential to drive economic growth.

Pakistan’s mineral-rich regions, especially Balochistan, are at the center of these development plans. The Reko Diq project, revived through a partnership with Canada’s Barrick Gold, is set to begin operations by 2028, generating an estimated $74 billion over 37 years. Meanwhile, Pakistan has also identified five other key projects, including copper mining in Chagai, as potential investment opportunities for the UAE.

The government is taking steps to improve infrastructure and accessibility to mineral sites. A planned rail network between Gwadar and Chagai will enhance connectivity, boosting trade and extraction efficiency. Additionally, the Siah Dik copper mining project, awarded to China Metallurgical Group Corporation, will focus on copper processing under a joint venture with local partners.

Pakistan’s mineral sector currently employs 300,000 people and contributes 1% to the country’s GDP. With new projects, community development programs, and skill-building initiatives, the government aims to maximize the sector’s economic impact. These efforts, combined with international collaborations, could turn Pakistan into a major player in the global mineral market.