China celebrates Trump’s cuts to voice of America budget

Chinese state media have warmly praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to cut funding for Voice of America (VOA) and Radio Free Asia (RFA). This move is seen as undermining U.S. soft power and has been met with celebration in Beijing. The Global Times called VOA a “lie factory,” accusing it of spreading falsehoods about China.

Trump’s recent executive order reduces the budget of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees these outlets. The order requires budget cuts to the “bare minimum required by law.” As a result, 1,300 VOA employees have been placed on administrative leave, with more layoffs anticipated.

Critics, including journalists and human rights organizations, argue that these cuts will weaken America’s influence abroad. RFA President Bay Fang described the move as a “reward to dictators,” highlighting that millions depend on RFA for independent news. VOA Director Mike Abramowitz condemned the cuts as a serious threat to press freedom.

China has long accused U.S. media outlets like VOA and RFA of promoting “anti-China propaganda.” With the U.S. reducing its media presence, China is expanding the reach of its state-controlled media globally. Experts warn that dismantling VOA may further diminish U.S. influence, particularly in regions where independent news is scarce.