Salman Agha calls for powerplay improvements after T20 defeat

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha admitted his team improved but stressed the need for better powerplay performances after their five-wicket loss to New Zealand in the second T20 in Dunedin. He praised the batting and fielding efforts but highlighted struggles in adapting to the pitch conditions. Haris Rauf, who took 2/20, defended the young squad, saying they fought hard but were unlucky with the result.

Batting first in a rain-shortened 15-over match, Pakistan struggled again, posting just 135/9. Early wickets put pressure on the team, and despite Agha’s 46 off 28 balls and Shadab Khan’s 24, momentum was lost after key dismissals. A late 22-run cameo from Shaheen Afridi added crucial runs, but the total remained below par against a strong New Zealand side.

New Zealand’s chase started aggressively, with Tim Seifert and Finn Allen adding 66 runs for the first wicket. Seifert smashed 45 off 22 balls, including four sixes off Shaheen Afridi in a single over. Allen’s quick 38 off 16 kept New Zealand ahead, while Michael Bracewell and Hay finished the game comfortably with 11 balls to spare.

Pakistan, now down 2-0 in the series, faces mounting pressure to bounce back. Agha emphasized the need to improve both bowling and batting in the powerplay. With two games left, Pakistan must find a way to counter New Zealand’s explosive start and post a competitive total.