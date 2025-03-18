Karachi traffic police implement ban on taxis and rickshaws ahead of Eidul Fitr

To combat traffic congestion in Karachi, the Traffic Police have announced a new traffic plan ahead of Eidul Fitr. The plan bans taxis and rickshaws, including on-call services, from entering busy market areas. This decision aims to ease overcrowding and improve the shopping experience for Eid.

The restrictions apply to several crowded locations, including Teen Talwar, Tariq Road, and Hyderi Market. Commuters are encouraged to take alternative routes, such as Clifton Bridge, Race Course, and Khaliq uz Zaman Road. This approach will help reduce congestion during peak shopping times.

In addition, specific roads connecting Saddar, Fawara Chowk, and Jama Cloth to Eidgah Chowk will see traffic restrictions. Traffic coming from the Millennium area will also be rerouted through Millennium Bridge towards Nipa. Furthermore, commercial vehicles will be directed away from busy routes.

Eidul Fitr in 2025 is likely to be celebrated on March 31, following the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon. Many expect an extended holiday period, potentially from March 29 to April 6. As the festive season approaches, the new traffic measures aim to ensure smoother travel for all residents and shoppers.