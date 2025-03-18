Key security meeting starts in parliament amid high tensions

A crucial meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) has commenced in parliament. Senior political and military leaders are present, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir. The meeting aims to address pressing national security issues and includes several provincial leaders.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has opted not to attend the meeting. Earlier, PTI had announced plans to participate, linking their attendance to a meeting with their party founder. Despite the opposition’s absence, other officials, including governors and IGPs, are present to discuss national security concerns.

During a press conference, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram emphasized the seriousness of increasing terrorist incidents in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He stated that effective action against terrorism requires the support of the nation. Furthermore, if the federal government aims to conduct operations against terrorism, they should first present the plan to parliament.

This high-level security meeting follows a recent attack by the Balochistan Liberation Army. The militants took control of train tracks and held over 440 passengers hostage. The military successfully rescued the hostages, but tragically, 26 passengers and four security personnel lost their lives during the operation. The meeting reflects ongoing concerns about national security and the need for unity in combatting terrorism.