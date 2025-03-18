Police foil several militant attacks in KP; ASI martyred

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have successfully repelled several miscreants attacks on police stations and checkposts in the province over the past two nights.

The Central Police Office’s reports revealed that miscreants attacks were reported in Bannu, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and Peshawar, where police have bravely countered the assaults.

The temporary hideouts of miscreants in the mountainous region between Lakki Marwat, Karak, and Mianwali were also destroyed.

In Peshawar, unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade at the Regi police station’s Malazai checkpost. However, no casualties were reported and a search operation was launched to track down the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, in Lakki Marwat, militants targeted the Gambila Police Station from two directions, but the Quick Response Force (QRF) retaliated swiftly forcing the attackers to flee.

The exchange of fire lasted for about 15 minutes, forcing the outlaws to flee without causing any casualties, said Lakki Marwat DPO Jawwad Ishaq.

In Khyber’s Jamrud Bypass, militants attacked a Bara Rifles security checkpoint, but security personnel repelled the assault. Two security personnel sustained injuries in the firefight, and a search operation was launched in the area.

Meanwhile, in counter-terror operations, police killed two terrorists in Lakki Marwat and Karak. After being pushed back, militants attacked Abbas Khatak checkpost.

In Tank, police forces killed one terrorist and injured several others in retaliation after an attack on the Nasran checkpost. In Karak, security forces eliminated militants commander Kashif Shakar Khel.

According to the Central Police Office, a brave and dedicated ASI, Noor Salam, was martyred by a sniper bullet during an operation in Karak.

Police have intensified search operations in affected areas to apprehend the remaining militants.

Separately, five people, including four children, were injured on Monday in a grenade attack on the house of Hub City Station House Officer (SHO) Qadir Sheikh in Balochistan’s Khuzdar, police said.

Speaking to the media, Khuzdar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Javed Zehri said unknown assailants threw a hand grenade on a house in the Kaushik area of Khuzdar City.

Among the injured were SHO Sheikh’s father and his brother’s four children. His father was sent to Karachi after being administered first aid, while the children were sent home after being given first aid.

SSP Zehri said the incident is being investigated.

Meanwhile, security forces on Monday conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Tor Darra, Khyber District, on reported presence of Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, three khwarij were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.