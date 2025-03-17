Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas: Casual friends or future co-stars?

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were seen together again in London, sparking curiosity about their growing friendship. The two arrived at the London Heliport on March 14, casually dressed and in high spirits. Cruise wore black jeans and a brown shirt, while de Armas kept it simple with a white tee, jeans, and a black trench coat. They engaged in friendly conversation with staff before heading out.

This sighting follows another on March 13 at the same location and a previous one on February 13. Last month, they were seen dining with their agents, reportedly discussing professional collaborations. Sources have denied any romantic involvement, emphasizing their friendship and potential work together. Their repeated meetings have fueled speculation, but neither actor has commented on their relationship.

De Armas has previously praised Cruise for his dedication to stunt work, calling it “mind-blowing.” She also expressed interest in performing her own stunts but admitted she was not yet at his level. The admiration between the two stars appears to be mutual, strengthening their bond as colleagues and friends.

Meanwhile, Cruise is preparing for the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning on May 23. He has remained secretive about whether this will be his final film as Ethan Hunt, teasing fans to watch and find out. As their friendship continues to make headlines, fans eagerly await any updates on their possible collaborations.