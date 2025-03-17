Supreme Court calls for resolution on judges’ appointments in Gilgit-Baltistan

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has urged both the federal and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) governments to collaboratively resolve issues regarding judicial appointments. During a recent hearing, Justice Jamal Mandokhail highlighted the need for government cooperation. He questioned why governments require guidance on such matters.

The court is seeking the federal government’s position on the GB government’s conditional withdrawal of the case. This indicates a desire for clarity on both sides. In addition, the court has asked the GB government to submit a written response for further review.

Justice Mandokhail’s remarks emphasise the importance of judicial appointments in maintaining a strong legal system. He called for proactive engagement from the governments involved to address these concerns promptly.

The hearing has been postponed for two weeks, allowing time for the necessary responses. The Supreme Court aims for a fair solution to ensure the effective functioning of the judiciary in Gilgit-Baltistan.