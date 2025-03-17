Virat Kohli prepares for RCB’s IPL 2025 opener against KKR

Virat Kohli has started training for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s upcoming IPL 2025 season. He is preparing for RCB’s opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this Saturday. The star batter recently celebrated India’s ICC Champions Trophy win and is eager to showcase his skills in the IPL.

In a video released by the team, Kohli was seen in action during an intense net session. He displayed his signature drives and powerful shots. At 35 years old, he maintained the precision and energy that have made him a cricketing icon.

Kohli played a crucial role in India’s Champions Trophy victory, scoring 218 runs in just five matches. His highest performance included an unbeaten century against Pakistan and a key 84 runs against Australia in the semifinals. These achievements highlight his form heading into the IPL.

As he enters his 18th IPL season, Kohli aims to lead RCB to its first title. Last season, he won the Orange Cap, scoring 741 runs at an impressive average of 61.75. With a challenging opener against the defending champions KKR on March 22, Kohli’s leadership will be essential for RCB’s success this season.