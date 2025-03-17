No pay or pension hike for government employees in upcoming budget

The federal government has confirmed there will be no increase in salaries or pensions for public sector employees. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb delivered this news in a written response to the National Assembly. He stated that no proposals for salary revisions are currently under consideration for the next fiscal year.

This announcement comes as inflation rises, leaving many government employees searching for financial relief. The decision is likely to cause concern among public sector workers. They are already struggling with the increasing cost of living and budget constraints.

While the government reviews its financial policies, the lack of a pay increase could worsen economic strain. Employees had hoped for some relief in the upcoming budget, but it seems unlikely. Stakeholders will pay close attention as discussions on economic measures continue.

Earlier this month, the government introduced changes to pension calculations. Pensions will now be based on the average salary of the last 24 months instead of the final salary. Additionally, employees can no longer receive multiple pensions. These changes aim to create a more sustainable pension system, but they may impact current and future retirees.