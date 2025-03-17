Man arrested for hate campaign following Jaffar Express attack

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Haider Saeed in Bani Gala. He is accused of promoting a hate campaign against state institutions after the Jaffar Express attack. The FIA Cyber Crime Circle conducted the raid and seized digital evidence.

Saeed allegedly shared derogatory material targeting the government during the Jaffar Express incident. He also promoted banned terrorist organizations on social media. The FIA claims he not only spread anti-state propaganda but also made provocative statements supporting extremists.

The Jaffar Express was attacked while traveling from Quetta to Peshawar. Armed gunmen stopped the train in a remote area, following which the Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility. The attackers bombed the tracks and opened fire, resulting in casualties among passengers and the driver.

After the attack, misleading information spread rapidly on social media. Fake videos and messages aimed to incite panic among the public. The FIA and security sources urge people to rely on credible information and ignore misleading propaganda propagated by social media accounts linked to terrorists.