Yuvraj Singh and Tino best clash in heated IML 2025 final

The IML 2025 final turned intense when Yuvraj Singh and Tino Best exchanged heated words during India Masters’ chase. The altercation happened in the 13th over, forcing umpire Billy Bowden, Brian Lara, and Ambati Rayudu to step in and calm the situation.

Despite the tension, India Masters dominated the match and secured a six-wicket win over West Indies Masters in Raipur. Sachin Tendulkar and Rayudu built a strong opening stand, with Rayudu smashing 74 off 50 balls. Tino Best dismissed Tendulkar, but India maintained control of the chase.

West Indies Masters’ bowlers tried to fight back, but Stuart Binny sealed India’s victory with two massive sixes. Chasing 149, India reached the target comfortably, delivering a solid all-round performance under Tendulkar’s leadership.

While fans enjoyed nostalgic performances from legendary players, Yuvraj and Best’s fiery exchange became a major highlight. The intense moment added extra drama to an otherwise dominant Indian victory.