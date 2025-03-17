Trump questions Biden’s leadership over autopen signature controversy

Former President Donald Trump has criticised President Joe Biden for using an autopen to sign official documents. This issue has reignited debates about Biden’s health and the legitimacy of his presidency. Many supporters of Trump see the autopen controversy as evidence of Biden’s incompetence.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared images highlighting the differences between his official portraits and Biden’s autopen machine. He stated, “The person who controlled the Autopen was the real President during the Biden years!” During a press briefing, Trump expressed disbelief that significant documents would be signed electronically rather than by hand.

The reaction to Trump’s comments has been mixed, with social media buzzing. Some users support Trump’s claims and question Biden’s mental acuity. Notably, Vice President JD Vance and Missouri Lieutenant Governor David Wasinger echoed these sentiments, sharing similar images on social media.

Furthermore, a recent report from the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project claims that most documents signed by Biden bear the same autopen signature. This raises questions about whether Biden personally authorised important decisions. The controversy continues to stir political discussions about technology’s role in presidential leadership and the implications for Biden’s presidency.