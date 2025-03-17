CM Gandapur: KP balances budget, increases revenue without raising taxes

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur announced that the province has not taken any new loans in the past year. Instead, it has repaid Rs50 billion in existing debt while increasing revenue by Rs55 billion without imposing additional taxes. Through strict financial management, KP achieved a budget surplus of Rs169 billion, cleared Rs72 billion in outstanding payments, and allocated Rs30 billion for development projects.

Gandapur highlighted efforts to boost electricity production through hydropower, aiming for energy self-sufficiency by 2028. A Rs18 billion transmission line project is underway to supply cheaper electricity to industries, supporting job creation and economic growth. Additionally, the government has launched a Rs20 billion Ramadan relief program for low-income families and increased financial aid for scholarships, dowries, and Zakat payments.

To ensure financial stability, the province has established endowment funds for universities and Water and Sanitation Services Companies (WSSCs) to reduce dependency on subsidies. However, Gandapur criticized the federal government for withholding KP’s rightful share of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award since 2018. He warned of large-scale protests if the issue remained unresolved.

The chief minister claimed that the federal government owes KP over Rs2 trillion in net hydel profits and billions more for security and development programs. He stressed that if the funds were provided, KP could strengthen its police force and improve services in tribal areas. Delayed payments, he warned, were damaging public trust and could impact counterterrorism efforts.