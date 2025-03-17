Sindh government announces scholarships for minority students

To qualify, applicants must have passed their exams in the previous year with at least 50% marks. Eligible students must also be permanent residents of Sindh and belong to minority communities. Each successful candidate will receive a grant of Rs25,000.

In addition to the scholarships, the Sindh government recently introduced a job portal to provide employment opportunities for citizens. This portal will feature listings from both government and private sector organisations.

During the launch event, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari highlighted the importance of addressing the employment needs of the youth, who make up 65% of Pakistan’s population. The portal is designed for both educated individuals and skilled workers to upload their CVs and connect with potential employers.