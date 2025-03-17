Special courts for overseas Pakistanis’ property disputes established in Islamabad

Islamabad is set to establish special courts under the Overseas Property Act 2024 to resolve property disputes for overseas Pakistanis. The acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court is leading this initiative to expedite case resolutions.

Session judges will appoint the judges for these courts, focusing on their experience and pending cases. A special bench is also formed in the Islamabad High Court, with Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro overseeing property-related cases for overseas citizens.

The Senate previously approved a bill mandating the courts to resolve disputes within 90 days. Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb also highlighted the significant role of remittances from overseas Pakistanis in strengthening the economy.