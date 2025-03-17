‘Suno Chanda’ Season 3 confirmed! Drama to be shot in the UK

Fans of blockbuster Ramadan drama, Suno Chanda, have finally received the news they have been eagerly waiting for-Season 3 is officially in the works! The much-loved drama, which first aired in 2018, followed by a sequel in 2019, is now set to return after a long hiatus. Popular host and actress Nadia Khan recently revealed major updates about the upcoming season. Speaking on the show “Kya Drama Hai,” she shared that Hum TV is planning to shoot “Suno Chanda 3” in the UK for the next Ramadan season. She also emphasized the channel’s dedication to bringing back the iconic series due to high public demand. Farhan Saeed, who played the beloved character Arsal, also expressed his excitement, stating, “I want to do Suno Chanda 3.” His statement has further fueled anticipation among fans who have long wished for the return of their favourite Ramadan serial. The news of Suno Chanda 3 has sparked a debate among fans. While many are thrilled about the return of Arsal and Jiya’s beloved story, others believe the drama’s success hinges on retaining the original cast and continuing the same storyline.