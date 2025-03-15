Families of Jaffer express attack victims to receive compensation and jobs

The government has announced a financial package for families of those killed in the Jaffer Express attack. Each family will receive Rs. 5.2 million. Additionally, the children of the victims will be offered jobs in the railway department. This move aims to support the affected families during this tragic time.

During a press conference in Lahore, Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi spoke about the attack. He accused the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Indian entities of targeting the military. Abbasi claimed that PTI receives substantial funds to spread its narrative. His comments come in the wake of the attack on the train near Quetta.

Abbasi praised the armed forces for their quick response, which prevented greater loss of life. He noted that commandos stopped suicide bombers from detonating inside the train. Furthermore, he emphasized the increasing threat of terrorism and blamed domestic facilitators for aiding these attacks. The minister linked the incident to broader geopolitical issues, claiming India seeks to destabilize Pakistan.

In addition to addressing security concerns, Abbasi presented plans to improve Pakistan Railways. He aims to upgrade infrastructure and enhance security at railway stations. To achieve this, he stated that the government will reclaim encroached railway lands in major cities. Overall, Abbasi emphasized the importance of unity among political parties for national security and stability.